Quinnipiac poll shows Biden approval down on handling of key issues

President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Afghanistan in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WWLP) – A poll from Quinnipiac University shows approval for President Biden among surveyed Americans has dipped due to his handling of multiple important issues.

Overall job as President

According to a statement from Quinnipiac University, the poll numbers show that 50% of those surveyed are dissatisfied with how Biden is handling the job of President overall. Broken up into party affiliation, 91% of Republicans surveyed disapprove, 88% of Democrats approve and 52% of independent voters disapprove of the President’s handling of major issues.

This is the first time since taking office this past January that the President’s approval rating dipped into negative territory. On topics of handling the economy and foreign policy, the president receives an overwhelmingly negative response. Comparatively, on matters of handling the pandemic and climate change, President Biden scores close to net zero with almost equal amounts of voters approving and disapproving his actions so far.

“If there ever was a honeymoon for President Biden, it is clearly over. This is, with few exceptions, a poll full of troubling negatives… from overall job approval, to foreign policy, to the economy,” Tim Malloy | Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst

Afghanistan

According to the poll from Quinnipiac University, more than half of Americans support the decision to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan. However, voters give the President a negative 31% – 65% score for the way he withdrew troops. Additionally, a majority, roughly 60%, believe that American troops will be required to return to the country to fight terrorist threats.

Split up by political affiliation, the majority of both Republicans, 83% – 10%, and Independents, 65% – 25%, believe that troops will need to go back to Afghanistan. This compared to Democrats who 52% believe troops will not need to return to the now struggling country.