CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with deadlines and other important information about mail-in voting, in-person early voting, and Election Day voting.
MAIL-IN VOTING: For those who are voting by mail, the Secretary of State is urging voters to get their ballots in. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. on November 1st.
EARLY VOTING: Early voting began Saturday, October 22nd through November 4th. Check your city polling location and hours >>
REGISTER TO VOTE: To be able to vote for the November election, the deadline to register is October 29th. Learn how to register to vote in Massachusetts or check to see your status on the Secretary of State’s website.
To vote in Massachusetts, you must register, be a U.S. citizen at least 18 years old, and are not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction.
Massachusetts ballot questions
- Question 1: Additional Tax on Income Over One Million Dollars
- Question 2: Regulation of Dental Insurance
- Question 3: Expanded Availability of Licenses for the Sale of Alcoholic Beverages
- Question 4: Eligibility for Driver’s Licenses
Massachusetts Ballot
- Representative in Congress
- Governor
- Lieutenant Governor
- Attorney General
- Secretary of State
- State Treasurer
- State Auditor
- Governor’s Council
- State Senator
- State Representative
- District Attorney
- Sheriff
- County Commissioner (only in certain counties)
- Ballots in some counties and communities may have additional local offices and questions.
The general election is being held on Tuesday, November 8th.