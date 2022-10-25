CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with deadlines and other important information about mail-in voting, in-person early voting, and Election Day voting.

MAIL-IN VOTING: For those who are voting by mail, the Secretary of State is urging voters to get their ballots in. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. on November 1st.

EARLY VOTING: Early voting began Saturday, October 22nd through November 4th. Check your city polling location and hours >>

REGISTER TO VOTE: To be able to vote for the November election, the deadline to register is October 29th. Learn how to register to vote in Massachusetts or check to see your status on the Secretary of State’s website.

To vote in Massachusetts, you must register, be a U.S. citizen at least 18 years old, and are not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction.

Massachusetts ballot questions

Massachusetts Ballot

Representative in Congress

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

Secretary of State

State Treasurer

State Auditor

Governor’s Council

State Senator

State Representative

District Attorney

Sheriff

County Commissioner (only in certain counties)

Ballots in some counties and communities may have additional local offices and questions.

The general election is being held on Tuesday, November 8th.