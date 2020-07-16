(WWLP) – To register to vote in Massachusetts you must be a U.S. citizen, a Massachusetts resident and at least 18 years old on or before the next election.
If you haven’t registered, 22News, you local election headquarters, has a reminder for you. The last day to register for the Massachusetts primary is August 12.
Here’s your opportunity to ensure that elected officials represent you.
- Register or Pre-Register to Vote
- Update Address and/or Party
- Update Name
- Check Registration Information