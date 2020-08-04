Rep. Joe Kennedy III visits local businesses ahead of state primary

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the U.S. Senate Democratic primary inches closer and closer, Rep. Joe Kennedy III continues his workforce tour throughout Massachusetts.

Kennedy spent the day visiting a number of small businesses between Pittsfield and Springfield. He made stops at addiction and recovery centers, farms, and restaurants that are all locally owned.

Towards the end of the day, Kennedy stopped at Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee and spoke to the owner and patrons. Kennedy told 22News why he continues meeting with business owners and the people they serve.

He said, “Folks have to be here. You have to be out and about, you have to be listening to people. You have to be aware of the challenges people are confronting and try to address their concerns because you aren’t going to get the insight by just legislating from Washington D.C.”

Massachusetts residents who are voting in the September 1 primary by mail are recommended to send their ballots out by August 24.

Among the other places Kennedy III visited includes the Great Barrington Community Health Center, Kosinski Family Farm in Westfield, small businesses in Northampton, Holyoke Community Health Center, and Interstate Towing.