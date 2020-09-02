Rep. Neal wins Massachusetts 1st Congressional District primary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts voters on Tuesday decided which congressional candidate will represent their district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to the Associated Press, residents chose Richard Neal to represent their district. Neal is expected to speak in Springfield Tuesday night.

Neal was challenged this year for his party’s nomination by Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.

Neal is the longest-serving member of the Massachusetts delegation and currently completing his first term as chair of the House Ways and Means Committee.

There are no Republican candidates in the general election, though Frederick Mayock, who ran against Neal in 2016, has filed to run as an independent.