Rep. Troy Nehls accuses Capitol Police of ‘unethical’ investigation

HOUSTON (KIAH) — U.S. House Rep. Troy Nehls has accused the U.S. Capitol Police of a “malicious” investigation when officers entered his office without his knowledge and took photos of materials in the office.

Nehls, a former Fort Bend County sheriff who won election to the House of Representatives in 2020 as a Republican to represent suburban Houston, said that it was an “unethical entry” for Capitol Police to go into his office.

“This is a violation of Members’ right to speech and debate, as well as a Fourth Amendment violation,” Nehls said in a statement. “Could you imagine leaving your front door open and police officers enter your private home, take pictures of the inside, and then open an investigation based on those pictures?”

According to Nehls, a Capitol Police officer entered his office before the Thanksgiving weekend while he and his staff were not there and photographed confidential information about a draft legislative proposal that would give law enforcement officers quality body armor. Then the following Monday, three plain-clothes USCP officers returned to the office, where they questioned a staff member about the contents of the photo.

Nehls then said he contacted Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger, where Manger said that the USCP was investigation a “veiled threat” against Nehls, but Nehls was not warned about it.

“After communicating with Chief Manger, it became clear that my office was under investigation and surveillance by USCP,” Nehls said. “We were the ‘threat.’ If Capitol Police had spent this much time investigating Jan. 6th as they did investigating my private legislative materials, Jan. 6 would not have happened.”

Nehls then went on Fox News on Tuesday night with Tucker Carlson and said that he was being targeted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol Police.

“I really feel quite honestly I’m being targeted right now, and I believe that that Nancy Pelosi is weaponizing the U.S. Capitol Police to investigate me, to try to silence me, intimidate me and, quite honestly, to destroy me,” Nehls said on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Manger put out a statement without using Nehls’ name and standing by the officer.

“The United States Capitol Police is sworn to protect Members of Congress. If a Member’s office is left open and unsecured, without anyone inside the office, USCP officers are directed to document that and secure the office to ensure nobody can wander in and steal or do anything else nefarious. The weekend before Thanksgiving, one of our vigilant officers spotted the Congressman’s door was wide open. That Monday, USCP personnel personally followed up with the Congressman’s staff and determined no investigation or further action of any kind was needed. No case investigation was ever initiated or conducted into the Representative or his staff.”

Nehls then responded to that statement by saying it was “a mischaracterization of the events, omits key details and fails to respond to the most troubling actions of his Department.” He also asked the Capitol Police’s inspector general to investigate the matter.

“I also respectfully ask the Capitol Police to release the photo that prompted this criminal investigation,” Nehls said.

This comes after Nehls was nominated to the Jan. 6 committee by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, but McCarthy later pulled his picks from the committee.