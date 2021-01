SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly a dozen Republican senators and senators-elect are demanding a commission to audit the results of the 2020 election.

They said that if the commission is not formed by Wednesday, they plan to object the Electoral College votes that declared president-elect Joe Biden the winner.

Even though there is no evidence of any fraud in the election, the group of lawmakers said in a statement that they were calling on Congress to create a full investigation.