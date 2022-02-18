(WWLP) – A potential Russian invasion of Ukraine is causing turbulence on Wall Street. Up one day, down another.

The events of a half a world away are having a lasting impact here at home. The pandemic is already fueling inflation. So the threat of a massive military conflict is only making matters worse.

Maurice McDonald of West Springfield said, “Whatever happens over there is going to have some impact on us over here.”

A potential Russia-Ukraine conflict is a cause for concern for many people throughout western Massachusetts. Two years of ups and downs with the COVID-19 pandemic, subsequent inflation driving up prices for everyday necessities like groceries and gas.

Mike Parillar of West Springfield told 22NEWS, “What used to cost a hundred dollars a week is now costing now two hundred to shop. So there goes people’s paycheck who are they going to pay their bills. We are very concerned.”

Maurice McDonald added, “It’s to a point where people are not going to be able to afford, so you know. The regular day to day life, it’s really having an impact.”

The looming threat of conflict in eastern Europe is leading to volatility on Wall Street, where the Dow gave up 1.78 percent and Nasdaq dropped 2.88 percent in late day trading. Financial experts saying stocks don’t stand a chance as investors see intensifying geopolitical risks. Local people simply trying to find ways to pinch pennies.

Mike Parillar added, “Not go out so much, not spend so much gas money like I said, not to throw anything away. Try to salvage everything you have.”

Good advice from Parillar, as gas prices come off their seventh straight weekly advance, according to data from GasBuddy. Right now, the national average is up 16 cents a gallon from a month ago, and nearly a dollar from one year ago.

Russia controls a lot of gas that’s piped into Europe. If that gets cut off due to conflict, there would likely be a ripple affect, with prices going up not only in Europe, but here at home.