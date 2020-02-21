Sanders, Warren nearly tied ahead of Massachusetts primary; Markey/Kennedy race very close

FILE – In this July 30, 2019 file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., embrace after the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LOWELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is in a virtual tie with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in her home state, with a little more than a week to go before the Massachusetts presidential primary on Super Tuesday, a new poll has found.

The poll of 450 likely Democratic primary voters, conducted by the UMass Lowell Center for Public Opinion, found Sanders in the lead with 21%. Warren was one point behind, which is well within the poll’s 6.1% margin of error.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden were in third and fourth place with 15% and 14% respectively. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is in fifth with 12% and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was in sixth with 9%.

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has the support of 3% of likely voters, according to the poll, and businessman Tom Steyer was last among the remaining major candidates at 2%. Only four percent of likely voters said that they were undecided.

The UMass Lowell survey found Sanders’ support was strongest among younger voters, while Warren led among voters over the age of 45. The poll was taken between November 12 and 19, which was the date of the most recent Democratic primary debate.

“This is a big moment for Elizabeth Warren. While Bernie Sanders has emerged as the frontrunner in the race for the Democratic nomination, Warren registered her best debate performance to date in Nevada on Wednesday night, and now she looks to build on that momentum,” Joshua Dyck, director of the UMass Lowell Center for Public Opinion. “In order for her to emerge from the pack, she has to be able not only to pick up delegates, but beat Sanders in her home state on Super Tuesday.”

The results of the poll are being released just days before the beginning of early voting in Massachusetts, which gets underway on Monday. Primary Day itself is Tuesday, March 3.

After the presidential primary is over in Massachusetts, attention will likely shift to the contested Democratic U.S. Senate primary, between incumbent Sen. Edward Markey and Congressman Joseph Kennedy, III. The UMass Lowell poll found that race is extremely close, however unlike the presidential race, many voters remain undecided.

With 35% support, Kennedy has a single-point lead over Markey. Twenty-three percent of voters said they were undecided, and eight percent said they would like to support another candidate. Two other challengers, lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan and businessman Steve Pemberton, have already ended their campaigns.

The poll found Kennedy leads among men and self-described moderates, while Markey leads with women and those who consider themselves to be liberal. There is also an inverse age gap in the race. The 39 year-old Kennedy has a seven-point advantage with voters over age 45, while Markey, who is 73, leads Kennedy by 12 points among voters younger than 45.

The U.S. Senate primary in Massachusetts will be held on September 1.