Scandal forces Tennessee House Speaker out

(WSMV/NBC News) Tennessee State House Speaker Glen Casada, who in recent weeks has been embroiled in controversy over racist and sexist text messages as well as additional allegations of misconduct, is stepping down as speaker.

Casada, a Republican, has been the speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives since January. He was previously the House majority leader.

Earlier this month text messages were released that showed racist and sexist text messages sent between Casada and his former Chief of Staff, Cade Cothren. Cothren resigned on May 6.

Several lawmakers, including Governor Bill Lee, have encouraged Casada to resign.

