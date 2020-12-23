Second COVID-19 relief package is coming

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congress has passed a pandemic relief package that is aimed to help American families struggling, as well as resources to vaccinate a nation.

Leaders are calling this a major accomplishment as more money comes to struggling businesses. Congress voted on Monday evening to approve a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package that promises to accelerate vaccine distribution and deliver much-needed aid to small businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

The rescue package, which was negotiated on a bipartisan basis, was combined with a massive $1.4 trillion government spending bill to fund federal agencies for the new fiscal year.

It will include direct payments of up to $600 per adult, enhanced jobless benefits of $300 per week, roughly $284 billion in paycheck protection program loans, $25 billion in rental assistance, an extension of the eviction moratorium, and $82 billion for schools and colleges.

Congressman Richard Neal spoke about the importance of the relief package this afternoon.



“Part of the comprise here was even though this is $900 billion dollars, that the duration will take us through march 31 and give president-elect Biden and his economic team, Janet Yellen, who I spoke with just a couple of days ago and give them a chance to sit in the saddle and see where they want to head,” said Neal.

The bill also contains $25 billion in rental assistance, $15 billion for theaters and other live venues, $82 billion for local schools, colleges, and universities, and $10 billion for child care.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill sometime Tuesday.