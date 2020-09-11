Secretary of State Galvin introduces voter’s booklet

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A media conference was held Thursday introducing the “voters booklet” to the public.

During the conference, Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin discussed detailed information that voters will need for the upcoming election in November.

Secretary Galvin made mention the booklet will have more specific information on the two binding statewide ballot questions, automotive data, and ranked-choice voting. The booklet also includes a voter registration form for those who have yet to register and provides up to date info on the voting by mail process.

Secretary Galvin told 22News, “The booklet is a very important tool for citizens and gives people the opportunity to understand the issues they are presented with but it also tells them about the important aspects of the upcoming election.”

The information for voters booklet is delivered to every household in Massachusetts, as required by the Massachusetts Constitution.