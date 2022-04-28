BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–The State Senate considered a bill Thursday that could bring sports betting to Massachusetts.

Legalized sports betting is growing in popularity across the country and state senators spent hours debating the issue. Twenty Senators filed 69 amendments to the bill.

More than 30 states including Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Connecticut and New York have taken action to allow sports betting.

The senate bill would allow the state’s casinos to take bets physically and through digital platforms like Draft Kings and Fan Duel. The three casinos expressed their concerns about the bill in a letter to the Senate, specifically four areas they would like to see changed: the proposed tax rates, the limit on one sub-license for existing gaming operators, the ban on collegiate sports betting, and the Senate’s marketing prohibitions.

The House already approved its version of the bill last summer by a staggering majority. However, the House version would allow for collegiate betting, and for bets to be paid with a credit card. The Senate version would not allow for either.

House Speaker Ron Mariano stated that if collegiate sports was left out of the final bill, it would probably be a deal breaker. Currently, Rhode Island and New Hampshire prohibit bets placed on games played within their states and on games that involve an in-state team. Connecticut has a similar restriction, but allows “futures” bets on in-state teams, so residents can bet on the UConn Huskies to win the NCAA basketball tournament, but cannot bet on individual UConn games.

The Senate is also at odds on how to distribute the estimated $35-million in revenue expected from sports betting.

Governor Charlie Baker has said on many occasions he hopes sports betting makes it to his desk before he leaves office.