BOSTON (WWLP) – U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren will deliver remarks to the New England Council on Monday.

The discussion will be held at the Seaport Hotel in Boston from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with Jim Brett, President and CEO of the New England Council as well as the members of the council on Warren’s push for student debt cancellation, helping pass the inflation reduction act, the CHIPS and science act, and the bipartisan infrastructure law.

From the climate crisis to increasing vaccinations, Senator Warren is trying to strengthen the Commonwealth’s leadership in science and research, reduce the costs for seniors and working families, and create a positive impact in communities.

Senator Warren also wants to pump more federal dollars into public transportation to get people to the workplace. And she’s also a proponent of vaccine equity and student loan forgiveness. She like many, want to see an east-west rail in Massachusetts and believes the time is right to secure federal funding to help make it happen.

The New England Council is a nonprofit organization that connects leaders in Washington to help institute policies that impact the six New England states.