BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are scheduled to debate on Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the Senate.

The Oxford-style debates are a part of The Senate Project, a series of three debates designed to bring Senate leaders together to discuss their views on important issues, as well as seek ways to solve problems with bi-partisan cooperation.

This event is the first in the series. The one-hour debate will begin at noon in the Kennedy Institute’s full-size replica of the U.S. Senate Chamber. Bret Baier from FOX News will moderate and it will be streamed on FOX Nation.

The second debate will be held in July at George Washington University, and will be broadcast live and on demand across C-SPAN platforms, including streamed on C-SPAN Now. This debate is hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center.

The Orrin G. Hatch Foundation in Utah will host the third debate in the fall of 2022.