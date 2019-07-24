Senators take matters into own hands by holding makeshift hearing on border conditions

WASHINGTON D.C. (Nexstar) — Packed into a makeshift hearing room in the Capitol Visitor Center, Senate Democrats recalled their recent trips to the Southern border.

‘This is a serious, serious crisis,” U.S. Senator Tom Udall said. “I’ve seen very bad conditions, inhumane conditions. I’ve seen children separated from families, children very upset.”

The New Mexico Senator and fellow Democratic colleagues heard from Hope Frye, who works directly with the migrant children

“The children we saw were filthy wearing the same mud-caked clothes in which they traveled. Ending the unnecessary detention of children must be Congress’ highest priority,” the Executive Director of Project Lifeline said.

But noticeably absent in the room were Republicans. Typically, hearings are held by committees chaired by the majority Republican Party. Democrats say they asked for a hearing on this topic and the Republicans refused.

Texan Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn blames Democrats for congressional inaction.

“I can only hope that this trip that our Democratic colleagues took convinced them it was time to quit playing games and get serious about finding a solution to the humanitarian crisis,” Sen. Cornyn said.

Oklahoma Republican Jim Inhofe says Congress should work to stop migrants from coming into the U.S. in the first place.

“We don’t have the resources to take care of unlimited people coming in to our country,” Sen. Inhofe said.

President Trump extended an olive branch over the weekend. He tweeted that he is willing to meet with Democrats to discuss what they witnessed at the border.