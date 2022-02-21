CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Current Chicopee City Councilor and past City Council President Shane D. Brooks has announced his candidacy to replace outgoing state representative Joseph Wagner.

Wagner announced his retirement last week leaving his seat in the 8th Hampden District open. According to a statement sent to 22News, Councilor Brooks will officially announce his candidacy Tuesday afternoon in a ceremony at the Secretary of State in Springfield.

Brooks is a Springfield College Grad, has served in municipal government for 20 years, and is currently employed as the Vice President of the Gandara Center.