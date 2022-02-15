SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2022 election is a little less than nine months away, but candidates for office in Massachusetts can now take-out papers to run for office.

One of those doing so Tuesday was Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi. He took out papers Tuesday morning at the State Office Building in Springfield.

22News asked Cocchi why he thinks people should vote to re-elect him to another six-year term. “It’s a great job, I think we’re doing a lot for the community, but more importantly, I think the office of sheriff needs to be open to receiving those phone calls from the 23 cities and towns here in Hampden County, and be able to be a part of each community.”

The state primary will be held on Tuesday, September 6, and the general election will be on Tuesday, November 8.