Should facial recognition software be installed in schools?

(WWLP) – Lawmakers are looking at another issue in school, facial recognition software.

The ACLU is launching a week of action, asking legislators in the state to pass a bill regulating the use of facial recognition in schools, parks, and other public spaces. They argue that unrestricted use of this type of software is an invasion of privacy for kids.

The bill is being co-filed by Representative Orlando Ramos of Springfield. It would require police to get a warrant before using facial recognition in non-emergencies.