PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Talks in Washington continue between President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy with less than two weeks to go until the U.S. defaults on its debt.

While Congressman Richard Neal and Senator Ed Markey are both Democrats, one thing they seem to be disagreeing on is whether or not we should invoke the 14th Amendment.

“I still believe that the 14th Amendment is the proper route to go. Especially if far right wing House Republicans continue to demand unconscionable concessions,” said Senator Ed Markey.

Senator Ed Markey is one of the progressive Democrats calling on President Biden to use the 14th Amendment to lift the debt ceiling to avoid default. Senator Elizabeth Warren is also on that list.

The constitutional amendment was added after the Civil War and while it’s best known for giving citizenship to formerly enslaved people, it also includes, “The validity of the public debt of the United States shall not be questioned.”

Congressman Richard Neal told 22News he thinks using the 14th Amendment should be a consideration, however, he’s concerned things would not move quickly enough in the courts.

“It would strike me that a series of federal courts would have to hear the case before it made it to the Supreme Court and I don’t whether or not we can reach a short term agreement,” said Neal.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned lawmakers they have until June 1st to raise the debt ceiling or they could risk major economic fall out. It’s important to remember the U.S. has never defaulted on its debt, they have always managed to raise the debt ceiling.