SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey’s inauguration is the start of a new chapter in the Massachusetts legislature.

History was made at the statehouse in Boston for the official inauguration of Governor Maura Healey. Healey is one of the first two openly gay women to be elected governor in the United States. Her victory flipped the Massachusetts governor’s seat blue again after eight years of leadership under Republican Charlie Baker.

“So you have the balance of someone who was an attorney general with a lieutenant governor who was on the ground as a mayor. It looks like she’s going to be an equal partner in legislating and moving the Commonwealth forward so I think that’s really a great signal.” Robbins Consultant at Paul Robbins Associate in Wilbraham

Healey is no stranger to Massachusetts serving as attorney general since 2014. As the people’s lawyer, she campaigned on a variety of issues that included expanding affordable housing, promoting green jobs, and improving public transportation.

Robbins believes that the partnership of Healey and Driscoll is balanced and promising. “The leap from attorney general to the governor where you’re for the people that part I think she’s going to be strong at. What I think she needs help in I think she has it on her ticket is local issues municipalities town government those things.”

Ultimately, Robbins believes that Healey will be able to cross the aisles and find common ground in a new way now that all three offices in the state are blue.