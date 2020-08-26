SJC: Mail-in ballots for state primary still due by Sept. 1

FILE – In this July 7, 2020, file photo a woman wearing gloves drops off a mail-in ballot at a drop box in Hackensack, N.J. With the Trump administration openly trying to undermine mail-in voting this fall, some election officials around the country are hoping to bypass the Postal Service by installing lots of ballot drop boxes in libraries, community centers and other public places. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Primary ballots must be submitted by election day.

This has been an ongoing debate for a couple of weeks now, and it really comes down to when primary ballots have to be delivered by. In a recent court case, the SJC heard arguments for and against moving the ballot collection deadline beyond September 1.

Organizations like MassVote wanted the SJC to allow residents more time to send their ballots in. They wanted ballots to be accepted until September 4, as long as they were postmarked by the first. But that’s something that Secretary of State William Galvin was against.

“The statute is very specific, it requires the ballots to be received by local clerks on the 1st, and there’s a reason for that which is what I just spoke to, the necessity of printing the final ballot,” Secretary Galvin said.

The decision to extend the ballot collection deadline would’ve also prevented results from coming out on election night, and with a little over two months until the general election, the Secretary of State’s office will need those results in a timely manner.

Leaving enough time to print the final ballots.