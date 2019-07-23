Southwick Republican John Cain running for Congress in 1st District

Republican congressional candidate John Cain is seen at right in a photo submitted by his campaign.

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The day after Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse announced his Democratic primary challenge to longtime incumbent Congressman Richard Neal, a Republican challenger has also emerged in the 2020 race to represent Massachusetts’ 1st Congressional District.

Former naval officer John Cain of Southwick announced his campaign in a news release sent to local media Tuesday morning.

The release, from Committee Chairman John Drude, describes Cain as a volunteer firefighter, small business owner, and father. It also notes that back in 2006, Neal appointed Cain to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, from which he graduated.

The campaign release says Cain “identifies as what most would consider the moral middle ground and fiscally conservative.”

“John is running a simple campaign, his goal is to bring a real voice for western Massachusetts to the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. He believes we, as citizens of district one, are not benefiting from the current party politics in Washington. The aisle needs to be crossed for the betterment of all Americans.”

The 1st Congressional District includes all of Berkshire County, nearly all of Hampden County (except for a single precinct in the Bondsville section of Palmer), western Franklin County, western and southern Hampshire County, and southwestern Worcester County.

While the boundaries of the district have changed, Neal (D-Springfield) has represented the Springfield area in Congress since 1988. He has faced Republican challengers in some election cycles, but did not in the most recent congressional election of 2018.