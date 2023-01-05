SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sub-committee assignments for the 2023 legislative session has been issued by Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman.
The membership and designation of Chairs for the Council’s Standing Committees is a duty of the City Council President. “The City Council’s sub-committees are a critical part of our local government, allowing the Council to formulate legislation, conduct oversight of municipal departments and services, and drive dialogue on key issues in the community,” said City Council President Jesse Lederman, “I look forward to working together with all Committee Chairs and members to move forward a productive agenda in 2023.”
As well as appointing Special Committees, the President designates members to participate in certain other municipal responsibilities.
As part of his inauguration on Monday, Council President Lederman announced the creation of two new Special Committees to oversee the expenditure of American Rescue Plan funds and the revenue generated by recreational cannabis sales taxes to the Impacted Neighborhood Stabilization Fund.
In his announcement, Council President Lederman mentions how four new working groups will engage local residents in policy-making related to Neighborhood Quality of Life, the Creative Economy and Tourism, Labor and Workforce Development, and Digital Equity & Internet Access. The process for residents to apply for appointments to these Working Groups will be announced in the near future.
“It’s all about getting more people involved in the work of local government, making local government work better, and bringing City Hall closer to the people we serve to deliver results,” said Council President Lederman during his speech on Monday.
Below is a list of 2023 of the 23 Sub-Committee and Chair appointments.
Standing Committees
- Finance
- Timothy C. Allen (Chair)
- Zaida Govan
- Tracye Whitfield
- Civil Rights
- Tracye Whitfield (Chair)
- Timothy C. Allen
- Victor Davila
- Audit
- Justin Hurst (Chair)
- Timothy C. Allen
- Victor Davila
- General Government
- Michael Fenton (Chair)
- Kateri Walsh
- Melvin Edwards
- Planning and Economic Development
- Melvin Edwards (Chair)
- Maria Perez
- Sean Curran
- Elder Affairs
- Victor Davila (Chair)
- Sean Curran
- Justin Hurst
- Public Safety
- Lavar Click-Bruce (Chair)
- Michael Fenton
- Zaida Govan
- Health & Human Services
- Zaida Govan (Chair)
- Lavar Click-Bruce
- Kateri Walsh
- Responsible Employer Ordinance Committee (REO)
- Melvin Edwards (Chair)
- Timothy C. Allen
- Maintenance & Development
- Sean Curran (Chair)
- Malo Brown
- Maria Perez
- Sustainability & Environment
- Malo Brown (Chair)
- Maria Perez
- Zaida Govan
- Inter-Governmental/State & Federal Relations
- Kateri Walsh (Chair)
- Malo Brown
- Victor Davila
President’s Special Committees & Designs
- American Rescue Plan Act Oversight Committee
- Tracye Whitfield (Chair)
- Timothy C. Allen
- Melvin Edwards
- ARAP Advisory Committee City Council Designee
- Tracye Whitfield
- Youth Committee
- Malo Brown (Chair)
- Victor Davila
- Lavar Click-Bruce
- Michael Fenton
- Women’s Committee
- Kateri Walsh (Chair)
- Residents to be appointed
- Animal Control Board/Dangerous Dog Hearing Designee
- Melvin Edwards
- Casino/Host Community Agreement Oversight Committee
- Michael Fenton (Chair)
- Melvin Edwards
- Maria Perez
- Impacted Neighborhood Stabilization Fund Oversight Committee
- Maria Perez (Chair)
- Malo Brown
- Lavar Click-Bruce
- Working Group on Neighborhood Quality of Life
- Zaida Govan (Chair)
- Residents to be appointed
- Working Group on Creative Economy & Tourism
- Sean Curran (Chair)
- Residents to be appointed
- Working Group on Labor & Workforce Development
- Melvin Edwards (Chair)
- Residents to be appointed
- Working Group on Digital Equity & Internet Access
- Michael Fenton (Chair)
- Residents to be appointed