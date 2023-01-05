SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sub-committee assignments for the 2023 legislative session has been issued by Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman.

The membership and designation of Chairs for the Council’s Standing Committees is a duty of the City Council President. “The City Council’s sub-committees are a critical part of our local government, allowing the Council to formulate legislation, conduct oversight of municipal departments and services, and drive dialogue on key issues in the community,” said City Council President Jesse Lederman, “I look forward to working together with all Committee Chairs and members to move forward a productive agenda in 2023.”

As well as appointing Special Committees, the President designates members to participate in certain other municipal responsibilities.

As part of his inauguration on Monday, Council President Lederman announced the creation of two new Special Committees to oversee the expenditure of American Rescue Plan funds and the revenue generated by recreational cannabis sales taxes to the Impacted Neighborhood Stabilization Fund.

In his announcement, Council President Lederman mentions how four new working groups will engage local residents in policy-making related to Neighborhood Quality of Life, the Creative Economy and Tourism, Labor and Workforce Development, and Digital Equity & Internet Access. The process for residents to apply for appointments to these Working Groups will be announced in the near future.

“It’s all about getting more people involved in the work of local government, making local government work better, and bringing City Hall closer to the people we serve to deliver results,” said Council President Lederman during his speech on Monday.

Below is a list of 2023 of the 23 Sub-Committee and Chair appointments.

Standing Committees

Finance Timothy C. Allen (Chair)

Zaida Govan

Tracye Whitfield Civil Rights Tracye Whitfield (Chair)

Timothy C. Allen

Victor Davila Audit Justin Hurst (Chair)

Timothy C. Allen

Victor Davila General Government Michael Fenton (Chair)

Kateri Walsh

Melvin Edwards Planning and Economic Development Melvin Edwards (Chair)

Maria Perez

Sean Curran Elder Affairs Victor Davila (Chair)

Sean Curran

Justin Hurst Public Safety Lavar Click-Bruce (Chair)

Michael Fenton

Zaida Govan Health & Human Services Zaida Govan (Chair)

Lavar Click-Bruce

Kateri Walsh Responsible Employer Ordinance Committee (REO) Melvin Edwards (Chair)

Timothy C. Allen Maintenance & Development Sean Curran (Chair)

Malo Brown

Maria Perez Sustainability & Environment Malo Brown (Chair)

Maria Perez

Zaida Govan Inter-Governmental/State & Federal Relations Kateri Walsh (Chair)

Malo Brown

Victor Davila

President’s Special Committees & Designs