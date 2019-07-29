Springfield Mayoral Candidate Linda O’Connell suspending campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Linda O’Connell, one of the candidates running for mayor of Springfield in this year’s election, is suspending her campaign because of a health issue.

O’Connell’s campaign sent a news release to 22News Monday morning, stating that the decision was made due to “the sudden onset of a health condition that may not be fully resolved before Election Day.”

“I want to thank my volunteers and supporters for their extraordinary efforts on behalf of a better Springfield,” O’Connell stated. “This was never about one candidate or one election. Engaging all people across the city is key to growing a sustainable city of the future where everyone thrives.”

“There are many candidates in the upcoming City elections worthy of energy and support. I urge everyone to stay involved,” O’Connell said. “I began this effort as a cry for greater voter engagement and greater government accountability, and I hope to rejoin voters in that fight as soon as possible.”

O’Connell and three other candidates: incumbent Mayor Domenic Sarno, community organizer Yolanda Cancel, and author Jeffery Donnelly, are on the ballot in the September 10 preliminary election. The two candidates with the highest vote totals will face-off in the general election on November 5.

O’Connell was a founder of the Valley Advocate weekly newspaper, and had also served as co-president of the League of Women Voters.

The campaign is not making further comment about the situation, and has requested privacy for O’Connell’s family at this time.