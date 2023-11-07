SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is being challenged by Justin Hurst.

Domenic Sarno is the longest-serving mayor in the history of Springfield, having been first elected in 2007. He is running for a sixth term in office, the city switched from two-year to four-year mayoral terms in 2011. Running against him this year is City Councilor At-Large Justin Hurst.

There are also contested races for the City Council.