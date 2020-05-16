State lawmakers deliberating over second round of stimulus checks

(WWLP) – Lawmakers are hoping to vote Friday night, the bill includes another round of stimulus payments.

It would provide up to $1,200 in payments, or $2,400 for married couples, with an extra $1,200 per dependent up to a maximum of three.

It also includes nearly $1 trillion in aid to state and local governments. Congressman Richard Neal told 22News that this bill is needed now more than ever.

“The American people are hurting. For those who suggest we should things on pause. The virus is not on pause,” said Neal. “And think we’re trying to take extraordinary measures to try and deal with an international plague.”

Again, no vote yet. Neal said optimistic that the house and senate will come to an agreement before Memorial Day.

That compromise bill would then head to the president’s desk.