State lawmakers launch bill aimed at protecting and expanding Affordable Care Act

BOSTON (WWLP) – The House is expected to vote Monday on a bill that would protect and expand the Affordable Care Act.

The Trump administration has joined a number of states in a lawsuit to overturn the law-known popularly as Obamacare. Democrats have called the idea “crazy” to eliminate a plan that provides health insurance for millions of Americans in the midst of a pandemic.

Congressman Richard Neal said this new bill expands protections.

Neal told 22News, “It will provide health insurance for 23 million Americans it would provide an opportunity for us to address the issue of runaway Rx drug costs. and it expands protections for American families.”

Congressman Neal also said it’s very likely we will see a second stimulus check in July. He added that Americans still need protection to pay their bills.