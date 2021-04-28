State lawmakers react to COVID restrictions lifting in their communities

BOSTON (WWLP) – Now that Governor Baker has set a timeline to fully reopen the Commonwealth, state lawmakers are considering the impacts that it could have on their communities.

The feeling among lawmakers at the Statehouse is cautious optimism. They say they are excited to see their communities open back up again but they want to see it done safely.

Gov. Baker has called for the reopening of amusement parks, theme parks, and outdoor water parks on May 10. He’s also permitted road races and other large outdoor events to take place on May 10 as long as their plans are approved by DPH.

That timeline is one that many on Beacon Hill agree with but they want to warn residents that it’s not a free pass to ignore public health guidelines.

“What I would really hate to see and what I think most businesses would hate to see is any sort of yoyoing where we re-open a business and then they have to close,” Northampton State Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa told 22News.

Now if residents do follow the public health guidelines and they continue to get the vaccine Gov. Baker hopes to reopen more of the economy on May 29. That would include opening up street festivals, parades, beer gardens, and more.

All of these changes are going to depend on public health data, but if all goes according to plan, the Commonwealth will fully reopen on August 1.