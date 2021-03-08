State legislature to consider making mail-in voting a permanent fixture in all elections

BOSTON (WWLP) – To adapt to the pandemic, state lawmakers passed a series of bills that expanded voting options in the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth passed a mail-in voting initiative back in July of 2020 and now lawmakers want to see those changes become permanent. Two bills have been filed on this matter; one that would allow for extended early voting periods, mail-in voting, and same-day voter registration.

The other bill would simply extend the mail in voting beyond the March 31 deadline.

“We all know the pandemic is not over, it’s certainly in a better place than it was, but many older voters, in particular, are still reluctant to leave their homes, they should not have to do so to vote,” Sec. Galvin told 22News.

Secretary Galvin is putting pressure on the legislature to get this short-term bill passed so that mail-in voting can be used in local elections.

Like the ones schedule to take place in April in Ware, Hadley and south Hadley.

The long-term voting expansion bill is headed to the election laws committee where it will receive a public hearing. As for the short-term voting bill, that could be brought to a vote sometime this week.