CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some state senate seats in western Massachusetts are up for grabs.

Westfield Democratic Senator John Velis is running for his second full term in the state senate. He is being challenged for re-election by Republican Cecilia Calabrese, a longtime Agawam city councilor and the council’s current vice president.

Four-term State Senator Eric Lesser’s seat has become open this election cycle after Lesser made an unsuccessful run for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor.

First-term State Representative Jake Oliveira of Ludlow will face off against Granby businessman Bill Johnson, a former town selectman.

