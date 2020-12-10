Stimulus relief package: Will we see another check before the year ends?

Political News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Lawmakers continue to battle over a second stimulus relief package.

The main questioning remaining, will we see $600 or $1,200.

The most recent proposal put forward by President Trump would give $600 payments per person, or $1,200 per couple, plus $600 per child.

Other leaders think $600 is not enough. 22News spoke to one local resident who said any amount will help.

Jonathan Bergeron of Hatfield said, “$600 could go a long way. It could help feed people, it could help them with their back rent, utilities, anything. My opinion is that $600 is better than nothing.”

It’s still unclear when or even if stimulus checks will come.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today