Stimulus relief package: Will we see another check before the year ends?

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Lawmakers continue to battle over a second stimulus relief package.

The main questioning remaining, will we see $600 or $1,200.

The most recent proposal put forward by President Trump would give $600 payments per person, or $1,200 per couple, plus $600 per child.

Other leaders think $600 is not enough. 22News spoke to one local resident who said any amount will help.

Jonathan Bergeron of Hatfield said, “$600 could go a long way. It could help feed people, it could help them with their back rent, utilities, anything. My opinion is that $600 is better than nothing.”

It’s still unclear when or even if stimulus checks will come.