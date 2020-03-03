Super Tuesday 2020: What you need to know

(WWLP) – It’s Super Tuesday and 14 states are voting in both Democratic and Republican primaries.
On the Democratic side, there are a total of 14 states (including Massachusetts) holding primaries. They are California, Texas, North Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Colorado, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Utah, Maine, and Vermont.
Republicans will be voting in only 11 states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Vermont.
In Massachusetts, there are 15 Democrats and four Republicans on the ballot. There is also the option for Massachusetts residents to vote “no preference” in either the Democratic or Republican primary.
The following presidential candidates will be on the ballot:
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY
- Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Senator from Massachusetts
- Michael Bloomberg, former New York City Mayor
- Tulsi Gabbard, Congresswoman from Hawaii
- Bernie Sanders, U.S. Senator from Vermont
- Joseph Biden, former Vice President of the United States
Suspended or ended campaigns:
- Deval Patrick, former Governor of Massachusetts
- Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Senator from Minnesota
- Michael Bennet, U.S. Senator from Colorado
- Cory Booker, U.S. Senator from New Jersey
- Julian Castro, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
- Tom Steyer, hedge fund manager and philanthropist
- John Delaney, former Congressman from Maryland
- Andrew Yang, entrepreneur and philanthropist
- Pete Buttigieg, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor
- Marianne Williamson, author and activist
REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY
- William Weld, former Governor of Massachusetts
- Donald Trump, President of the United States
- Roque De La Fuente, businessman
Suspended or ended campaigns:
- Joe Walsh, former Congressman from Illinois
Most polling locations will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Watch 22News Live:
22News will be Working for You throughout the night with updated coverage of all the races on-air and online at WWLP.com. Special online coverage will begin Tuesday night at 8:00 with expert analysis on the key races.
- 22News Reporter Mike Masciadrelli will be live in Springfield
- 22News Reporter Katrina Kincade will be live in Greenfield
- 22News Reporter Nick Aresco will be live in Northampton
- 22News Reporter Jodi Reed will be live in Boston
Local Election coverage
Northampton and South Hadley will both be holding community-wide votes at the same time as the state presidential primary.
In South Hadley, the annual town election is being held with a contested race for Select Board. Three candidates are running for two seats on the board.
In Northampton, city residents are voting on whether to approve a $2.5 million assessment in property taxes in order to fund the city and school budgets.
Nexstar station coverage
Our sister stations will have Super Tuesday coverage for the following states:
Vermont
Colorado
Massachusetts
North Carolina
Oklahoma
Texas
Virginia
Alabama
Arkansas
California
Maine
Tennessee
Utah
Minnesota