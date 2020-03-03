Super Tuesday is finally here, polls will be opening soon

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Today is Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the Democratic primary campaign.

From Massachusetts to California, 14 states will hold nominating contests to pick who they think should run against likely Republican nominee President Trump. There are 91 delegates at stake for the Democrats running in Massachusetts, and 41 for Republicans.

New England has two candidates in the running: Senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. This primary takes place after the announcement that Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar have dropped out of the race.

In addition to the presidential primary, there are also two local elections in western Massachusetts. In South Hadley, there’s a contested race for two select board seats. In Northampton, voters will decide whether to approve a $2.5 million property tax override, in order to fund the city and school budgets.

We’ll bring you all the latest results as they come in, as well as live commentary from two local political consultants on a 22News Digitial Only Election program from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.