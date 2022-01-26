Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announces retirement

(WWLP) – Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring form the Supreme Court after more than 27 years, which will allow President Joe Biden to name his replacement.

The 83 year old justice is one of the three remaining liberal justices. According to political experts 22News spoke with, Breyer’s decision to retire means a successor could maintain the current 6 to 3 split between conservative and liberal justices.

Tony Cignoli a political analyst said, “President Biden, when he was campaigning, promised, that if he had this opportunity, he would seek a Black woman to put on the Supreme Court. That promise was reminded to him and he publicly clear to a spokesperson, “I know the commitment I made, and that is exactly what I’m going to do.” So as we look and prognosticate who it might be, it’s someone who is on the bench now who is a woman and who is Black. He’s made that commitment, so that’s what we are going to be looking.”

Breyer will step down at the end of the current term. The supreme court’s next term begins on October 3rd.