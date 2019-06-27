Supreme Court strikes down census citizenship question

(NBC News) The Supreme Court has ruled against adding a citizenship question to the upcoming 2020 census.

The Trump administration argued it was necesarry to get a true snaphot of the population, but opponents called it a thinly disguised effort to scare immigrants.

More than a dozen states and immigrant groups argued it would lead to undercounting of areas with high immigrant and latino populations, which are also likely Democratic voters.

The court questioned the administration’s reasoning for adding the question.

Chief Justice John Roberts described the Trump administration’s stated intention for the citizenship question as “contrived.”

In response, President Trump said he would seek a delay to delay the 2020 census while government lawyers try to address the court’s concerns.

