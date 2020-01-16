Sworn In: Senate officially takes up impeachment trial

(NBC News) The impeachment of President Donald Trump is officially underway in the Senate.

Chief Justice John Roberts swore in senators Thursday after House impeachment managers read the charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of office aloud.

Each senator swore to “according to the Constitution and laws.”

Outside of the Senate Chamber evidence against President Trump continues to build.

Earlier in the day the non-partisan Government Accountability Office ruled the White House violated the law in the issue at the heart of impeachment: Withholding Congressionally-approved security assistance to Ukraine for the president’s own policy reasons.

