Szetela-Lopes, Nembirkow to appear on Chicopee ballot for School Committee At-Large

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Results are in for the two preliminary elections in Chicopee held on Tuesday.

For Chicopee School Committee At-Large, candidates Susan Szetela Lopes, and Stephen Nembirkow will be moving on for the November elections. 22News spoke with one Chicopee resident who said she is proud to vote.

“It’s the only way we can participate in government in a productive way and let our opinions and voices matter,” said Martha Skiba. “And I want my vote to be heard.”

There was also a preliminary election for Chicopee City Council for Ward 5. Incumbent City Councilor Fred Krampits and John Kivel are the top two finishers who will be on the November ballot.

Ward 5 is located in the Chicopee Falls neighborhood.