Texts show Trump push for Ukraine investigations

(NBC News) Democrats have released more than 20 pages of text messages provided Thursday by former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker during closed door testimony.

Those messages between State Department officials, President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani and an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy apparently working together to investigate whether Vice President Joe Biden used his position to help his son.

In one exchange, State officials discussed drafting a statement for the Ukrainians announcing the investigation.

One diplomat was so concerned he threatened to quit adding “I think it’s crazy to withhold aid from Ukraine.”

The release came hours after President Trump publicly called on another country to investigate Biden.

“China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened in China is just as bad as what happened with with Ukraine,” Mr. Trump said.

Democrats quickly condemned the comments.

“The President has confessed to his violation of his oath of office right then and there, so we don’t need too much inquiry,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

