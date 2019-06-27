The 2020 Democratic Debate: Night One

(NBC News) Ten of the top 20 Democratic presidential candidates took the stage in Miami Wednesday to share their vision of America’s future.

The crowded field shared many common beliefs, but were divided on how to tackle some of the country’s most pressing problems.

Most argued the economy is rigged against working Americans.

“The immigrants didn’t do that to you, the big corporations did that you,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

One target was insurance companies, reaping big profits from expensive health care.

“Look at the business model of an insurance company. It’s to bring in as many dollars as they can in premiums and to pay out as few dollars as possible for your health care,” Senator Elizabeth Warren said.

Still, but they disagree whether Warren’s “Medicare For All” is the answer.

“We should be a party that keeps what’s working and fixes what’s broken,” Congressman Jim Delaney said.

With Trump supporters protesting outside, the candidates launched an all-out assault on the president’s policies.

“The biggest threat to the United States is Donald Trump!” Washington Governor Jay Inslee said.

