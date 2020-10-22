The latest on voting numbers in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s just under two weeks to the presidential election and Massachusetts voters are casting their ballots early.

According to the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth, as of Wednesday, October 21, over 2 million residents have applied to vote by mail or voted early, with under 70,000 applying on Tuesday.

# of Voters Who Have Applied to Vote by Mail or Voted Early: 2,025,985 (+68,919 since yesterday)

(+68,919 since yesterday) # of Ballots Provided (In-person or by mail): 2,004,479 (+70,447 since yesterday)

(+70,447 since yesterday) # of Ballots Returned: 1,177,856 (+176,131 since yesterday)

Nearly 1.2-million have returned their ballots with over 170,000 casting their vote since Tuesday.

Currently, of all registered voters, just over 25 percent have already voted, and the number of ballots cast right now is equal to 34.9 percent of all ballots cast in the 2016 election.