‘The RGV holds the key to what happens in Texas’: Beto O’Rourke urges people to head to polls

McALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke traveled to the Rio Grande Valley on Friday to encourage residents to vote in this year’s election.

O’Rourke’s visit coincided with vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ visit to the RGV on the same day.

“The RGV holds the key to Texas and Texas holds the key to deciding who the next president of the United States will be,” O’Rourke said. “Wherever you are, if you go out and vote, you will decide who the next president of the United States is.”

O’Rourke noted that it was important for him to visit the Rio Grande Valley on the last day of early voting to push a large group of Texans that do not usually vote to head to the polls.

During his visit, O’Rourke walked throughout RGV communities and met with residents and discussed where they can vote and logistics of polling places.

While O’Rourke encouraged voters to head to the polls in a nonpartisan matter, he did acknowledge his support of Presidential candidate Joe Biden and his distaste with the Trump Administration.

“We’ve seen family separation and kids placed in cages. We’ve seen the open racism that Donald Trump has trafficked in, that led to 23 people murdered at a Walmart in El Paso,” O’Rourke said. “We need to be first in line to vote this guy out.”

O’Rourke added that he believes someone should be voted as president that follows progressive ideologies.

“Vote someone into office that believes in comprehensive immigration reform, who believes in science, who believes in protecting our lives, and getting people back to work,” he said.