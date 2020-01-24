Trump addresses “March For Life”

(NBC News) President Trump made history Friday, becoming the first president to speak in person to anti-abortion activists gathered for the annual “March For Life” in Washington, D.C.

President Trump touted his stance on abortion, quoted the Bible, and made some graphic statements about current legislation during his statement.

“Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House,” Mr. Trump said, “and as the Bible tells us, each person is wonderfully made.”

While past presidents who opposed legal abortion have addressed the crowds remotely or invited some participants to the White House, none have joined the rally.

Evangelical Christians make up one of the president’s most loyal voting blocks, and he has rewarded their support by fighting for their goals…appointing conservative judges and just Friday, threatening to withhold federal funds to California because of that state’s law forcing private insurance plans to cover abortions.

