Trump aide testifies

(NBC News) Revealing another crack in the Trump administration’s wall of defiance against the House impeachment inquiry, Fiona Hill appeared for closed-door testimony Monday.

President Trump’s former top advisor on Russia and Ukraine was brought in to tell lawmakers about an alleged shadow foreign policy in which the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, sidestepped official channels to gather dirt on Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Hill sets the stage for testimony Thursday from Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, whose appearance goes against White House wishes.

In a text message exchange, Sondland denied a Ukrainian quid pro quo: military aid for investigating the Bidens. NBC News has learned Sondland is prepared to testify that he didn’t know the facts behind the denial, which came directly from President Trump.

