Trump budget boosts military, slashes social safety nets

by: NBC's Tracie Potts

(NBC News)  President Trump’s $4.8 trillion dollar budget plan was released Monday.

It boosts military spending and provides more funds for a wall along the Mexico border, but cuts food stamps, farm subsidies and student loans. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claims it’s “brazenly inflicting savage multi-billion-dollar cuts to Medicare and Medicaid.”

The budget is based on rosy projections and program changes, and has little chance of passing without major alterations. 

