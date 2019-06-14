Trump clarifies comments on taking foreign dirt

(NBC News) President Trump is flipping the script on foreign election interference, after telling ABC News that he’d consider taking foreign dirt on a political opponent.

During an interview with Fox News Friday, the president clarified his previous statement, saying that “there isn’t anything wrong with listening” to such intelligence, and that “of course” he’d contact the authorities if a foreign power offered it to him.”

The president’s comments are drawing expected outrage from Democrats, but there’s also been bipartisan outrage over foreign interference, with both parties being split on how to stop it.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2ZjcJRw