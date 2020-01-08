1  of  2
Breaking News
Teen arrested, another summonsed after gun report at Chicopee Academy Fourth vaping-related death confirmed in Massachusetts

Trump – “Iran appears to be standing down”

Political News

by: Jennifer Johnson, NBC

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) – Flanked by his top generals, President Trump addressed the nation Wednesday, playing down Iran’s missile attack on Iraqi bases housing U.S. forces.

“Iran appears to be standing down…which is a good thing for all parties concern and good thing for the world,” Mr. Trump said.

Prior to President Trump’s statement Iran’s Supreme Leader bragged the strikes were “a slap in the face” to America for the killing of top general Qasem Soleimani last week.

U.S. officials point out Iran’s attack was relatively modest in scope.

The White House is defending the drone strike that killed Soleimani, saying intelligence showed he planned an imminent attack against Americans in the region.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/36Bvkwc

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories