Trump – “Iran appears to be standing down”

(NBC News) – Flanked by his top generals, President Trump addressed the nation Wednesday, playing down Iran’s missile attack on Iraqi bases housing U.S. forces.

“Iran appears to be standing down…which is a good thing for all parties concern and good thing for the world,” Mr. Trump said.

Prior to President Trump’s statement Iran’s Supreme Leader bragged the strikes were “a slap in the face” to America for the killing of top general Qasem Soleimani last week.

U.S. officials point out Iran’s attack was relatively modest in scope.

The White House is defending the drone strike that killed Soleimani, saying intelligence showed he planned an imminent attack against Americans in the region.

