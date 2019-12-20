Trump: “It doesn’t feel like impeachment”

(NBC News) – The U.S. House of Representatives voted late Wednesday to approve two articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump.

Mr. Trump is now only the third president in history to be impeached.

Speaking at a Michigan rally as the vote was being held, the president lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Americans will show up by the tens of millions next year to vote Pelosi the hell out of office,” Mr. Trump said.

Speaker Pelosi won’t say when the House will transfer the articles so the Senate can try President Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

She has expressed concern over whether Republicans will run a fair trial. So far Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will not allow either side to call witnesses.

“The Majority Leader in the United States Senate says it’s okay for the foreman of the jury to be in cahoots with the lawyers of the accused. That doesn’t sound right to us,” Pelosi said after the vote.

President Trump, meanwhile, continued to lash out.

“It doesn’t feel like impeachment,” he said Thursday, “And you know what? It’s a phony deal.”

