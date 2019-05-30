Trump lashes out at Mueller, claims victory over “witch hunt”

(NBC News) President Trump on Thursday lashed out at special counsel Robert Mueller, calling him “totally conflicted” and a “true never-Trumper.”

The president’s comments came one day after Mueller made his first public statement on his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible cooperation with the Trump campaign.

Mr. Trump also once again blasted the investigation as a “witch hunt” and claimed that “They got nothing, it’s pretty amazing.”

Mueller made it clear in his statement Wednesday that his investigation did not clear President Trump, and that charges were never an option because Justice Department policy does not allow the prosecution of a sitting president.

“If we had had confidence that the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so. We did not,” Mueller said.

Earlier Thursday, Trump tweeted that he had “nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected.” But he walked back that statement while speaking to reporters shortly after the tweet, saying that “Russia did not help me get elected.”

More than 40 Democrats and one Republican, Michigan’s Justin Amash, are now calling for impeachment.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2I7ltTL

