Trump lashes out on eve of impeachment

(NBC News) On the eve of an expected impeachment vote, President Trump defended himself Tuesday in a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, decrying the process as an “illegal partisan attempted coup” and accusing Pelosi of “declaring open war on American democracy.”

“They know it’s a hoax, it’s a witch hunt going on almost three years,” Mr. Trump said while speaking to reporters at the White House.

The House will vote on two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power for pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals while withholding military aid, and obstruction of Congress.

Republicans are already looking ahead to a Senate trial where they’ll run the show. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has denied the Democrats’ request to call White House witnesses.

